Caramelized Pork Belly

Recipe from Real Simple

One of the best parts of this recipe is that the slow cooker does most of the work for you, resulting in tender, saucy meat. If your supermarket doesn’t carry pork belly, ask the butcher counter to order it for you. But try looking for it in Latin or Asian markets. Don’t be intimidated by fish sauce; it can be found in the international aisle of most grocery stores and adds a salty funky note to the sauce, which is brightened with a bit of lime juice. The steamed rice and bok choy add a fresh counterpoint to the rich dish.

Total time Yield
4 hour, 50 mins 8 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 4-lb. pork belly, cut into 3-in. pieces
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • ¼ cup fish sauce
  • ½ cup cilantro, including leaves and tender stems
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • Steamed rice and bok choy, for serving

Directions

  • 1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in 2 batches, add pork and cook until browned on all sides, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.
  •  
  • 2. Add onion and crushed red pepper to skillet and cook, stirring, until onion begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add sugar and fish sauce and cook, stirring, until thick and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Transfer mixture to slow cooker, cover, and cook on low until pork is tender, about 4 hours. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Serve pork and sauce over rice with steamed bok choy.
  •  

