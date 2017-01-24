Cheesy Jalapeno-Sour Cream Corn Muffins

Recipe from Cooking Light

Pickled jalapeños add a little extra zip and dimension without too much heat. You can omit them or substitute minced cilantro if you like. The addition of sour cream makes these muffins incredibly tender—they won't dry out if made in advance. Looking for a spooky spin? Use blue cornmeal; it'll turn the muffins a greenish blue. We love pairing these slightly spicy muffins with chili, classic soups, and even pulled pork. Be sure to let them cool for a few minutes before turning them out, but definitely don't over bake them.

Total time Yield 35 mins 8 servings (serving size: 1 muffin)