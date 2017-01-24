NFL

Cherry Pie Bars

Recipe from Southern Living

A classic cherry dessert is baked into a crowd-pleasing, more portable treat. Make and store these bars, wrapped in aluminum foil, for up to three days.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
2 hrs, 15 min Serves 24 (serving size: 2 bars)

 

Ingredients

  • 3 cups (12 oz.) all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon table salt
  • 1 1/2 cups (12 oz.) cold butter, cubed
  • 3 cups canned cherry pie filling (about 1 1/2 [21-oz.] cans)
  • 3/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 4 to 5 tsp. whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Directions

  • 1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line bottom and sides of a 13- x 9-inch pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides; lightly grease foil with cooking spray.
  •  
  • 2. Pulse flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter cubes, and pulse until mixture is crumbly. Reserve 1 cup flour mixture. Press remaining flour mixture onto bottom of prepared pan.
  •  
  • 3. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Spread cherry pie filling over crust in pan. Toss together reserved 1 cup flour mixture and pecans. Sprinkle pecan mixture evenly over filling.
  •  
  • 4. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Lift baked bars from pan, using foil sides as handles.
  •  
  • 5. Stir together powdered sugar, 4 teaspoons milk, and almond extract. Add additional milk, if needed, to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over pecan mixture. Cut into 48 bars.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters