Cherry Pie Bars
Recipe from Southern Living
A classic cherry dessert is baked into a crowd-pleasing, more portable treat. Make and store these bars, wrapped in aluminum foil, for up to three days.
|Total time
|Yield
|2 hrs, 15 min
|Serves 24 (serving size: 2 bars)
Ingredients
- 3 cups (12 oz.) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1 1/2 cups (12 oz.) cold butter, cubed
- 3 cups canned cherry pie filling (about 1 1/2 [21-oz.] cans)
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 4 to 5 tsp. whole milk
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line bottom and sides of a 13- x 9-inch pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides; lightly grease foil with cooking spray.
-
- 2. Pulse flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter cubes, and pulse until mixture is crumbly. Reserve 1 cup flour mixture. Press remaining flour mixture onto bottom of prepared pan.
-
- 3. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Spread cherry pie filling over crust in pan. Toss together reserved 1 cup flour mixture and pecans. Sprinkle pecan mixture evenly over filling.
-
- 4. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Lift baked bars from pan, using foil sides as handles.
-
- 5. Stir together powdered sugar, 4 teaspoons milk, and almond extract. Add additional milk, if needed, to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over pecan mixture. Cut into 48 bars.
-