Chile-Roasted Pork Ribs
Recipe from Real Simple
Dish up this melt-in-your-mouth finger food with cold beer, lots of napkins, and maybe a side of potato chips and pickles. Ask your butcher for St. Louis-style spareribs, which are flatter than baby back ribs so they’re easier to brown. They also have a higher amount of fat, which melts and keeps the ribs incredibly tender when roasted. Here’s a quick tip: before cooking, you’ll want to remove the membrane that covers the rack since it can make the ribs hard to separate before eating. Loosen a corner with a sharp knife, then grab it with a paper towel and pull back and away.
|Total time
|Yield
|2 hours, 40 mins
|6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons ancho chile powder
- 1½ tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 2½- to 3-lb. racks St. Louis–style pork ribs
- 1 cup ketchup
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine chile powder and salt in a small bowl; rub mixture over ribs. Wrap each rack in aluminum foil and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until bones can be pulled out with just a bit of tension, 2 hours to 2 hours and 15 minutes.
- 2. Meanwhile, whisk together ketchup, vinegar, sugar, pepper, hot sauce, and mustard.
- 3. Preheat broiler. Unwrap ribs and baste with half the sauce. Return unwrapped ribs to oven and broil until sauce is bubbly and glazes the ribs, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve ribs with remaining sauce.
