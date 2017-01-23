Chile-Roasted Pork Ribs

Recipe from Real Simple

Dish up this melt-in-your-mouth finger food with cold beer, lots of napkins, and maybe a side of potato chips and pickles. Ask your butcher for St. Louis-style spareribs, which are flatter than baby back ribs so they’re easier to brown. They also have a higher amount of fat, which melts and keeps the ribs incredibly tender when roasted. Here’s a quick tip: before cooking, you’ll want to remove the membrane that covers the rack since it can make the ribs hard to separate before eating. Loosen a corner with a sharp knife, then grab it with a paper towel and pull back and away.

Total time Yield 2 hours, 40 mins 6 servings