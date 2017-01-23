NFL

Chorizo Hoagies with Tangy Cabbage-Pepper Relish

Recipe from Food and Wine

To grill perfect sausages every time, chef Tim Wiechmann of Cambridge, Massachusetts's Playska uses a method that requires both charring and poaching your sausages on the grill so that they're crispy and super-juicy.

Total time Yield
45 mins 6 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • CABBAGE-PEPPER RELISH
  •  
  • 1 small head of green cabbage, thinly sliced (10 cups)
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons crushed red pepper
  •  
  •  

  • REMOULADE

  •  
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup minced chives
  • 2 tablespoons sweet smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

  •  

  • CHORIZO
  •  
  • Two 12-ounce bottles light beer or lager
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Six 6-ounce fresh chorizo sausages, pricked all over with a paring knife
  • 6 hoagie rolls, split

Directions

  • 1.  Make the relish: In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Mix by hand, squeezing the vegetables until the cabbage begins to soften and releases some liquid, about 3 minutes. Pack the cabbage-pepper relish into a 2-quart jar, cover tightly and refrigerate overnight, shaking once or twice.
  •  
  • 2. Make the remoulade: In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.
  •  
  • 3. Grill the chorizo: Light a grill. In a large cast-iron skillet placed directly on the grate, bring 3 cups of the beer to a simmer; it should be at least 1/2 inch deep.
  •  
  • 4. Meanwhile, oil the grate and grill the chorizo over moderately high heat until lightly charred all over, about 6 minutes. Add the chorizo to the beer in the skillet and simmer, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes; add more beer to the skillet as needed.
  •  
  • 5. Return the chorizo to the grill and cook until well-browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Grill the hoagie rolls cut side down until lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Spread some of the remoulade on the buns and top with the chorizo and relish. Pass the remaining remoulade and relish at the table.
  •  

