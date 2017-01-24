NFL

Classic Beef Chili

Recipe from Southern Living

This is our latest take on traditional chili, and it comes together in just under an hour. It's a winner for a family-friendly weeknight supper or crowd-pleasing tailgate dish.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
55 mins 10 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 pounds ground chuck
  • 1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
  • 1/3 cup chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 (15-oz.) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15-oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (12-oz.) bottle beer

Directions

  • 1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onions and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground chuck, and cook, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain beef mixture well, and return to Dutch oven.
  • 2. Add tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes.
  • 3. Increase heat to high. Stir in beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and beer, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.
