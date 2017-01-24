Classic Buffalo Wings
Recipe from Food and Wine
Here, classic buffalo wings are amped up with extra garlic and hot sauce.
|45 minutes
|Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup Frank’s RedHot Sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 pound chicken wings, split
- Kosher or sea salt, to taste
- Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging
- Vegetable oil (or other high flashpoint oil), for frying
Directions
- 1. Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Melt the butter and stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the garlic is lightly browned.
- 2. Stir in the hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer the sauce for about 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Set aside.
- 3. Rinse the chicken wings and pat them dry. Generously season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Dredge the wings in flour, shaking off any excess flour, and set aside.
- 4. In a large saucepan or deep fryer, heat the oil to about 375 degrees. Fry the chicken wings in small batches until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain. Continue frying the chicken in batches until all of the wings are cooked.
- 5. Toss the chicken wings with the buffalo sauce and serve warm.
