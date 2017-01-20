NFL

Creamy Beet Dip

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
10 mins 6 servings

 

Ingredients

  • ½ pound cooked beets
  • 2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Pinch of cardamom
  • ½ cup chopped roasted salted peanuts
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley

Directions

  • 1. Puree the beets, 1½ cups of yogurt, kosher salt, black pepper, lemon juice, and cardamom in a food processor.
  •  
  • 2. To serve, top with the remaining yogurt, peanuts, parsley, and pepper.
  •  

