Frosted Brown Butter Blondies

Recipe from Cooking Light

Frosted blondies are the perfect fall dessert. Make frosted blondies for your next tailgate, office party, holiday gathering, or just evening at home with the family. These bar cookie beauties are tailor-made for a spooky gathering. Make the pretty web design by drawing three concentric circles then dragging a knife from the center outwards until you have the fall-friendly cookies you crave. This recipe calls for unsalted butter for a reason; be sure to use it in the recipe to add just enough salt to heighten the flavor without overpowering the bar cookie.

Total time Yield 1 hour, 5 mins 16 servings (serving size: one blondie)