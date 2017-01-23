Ginger-and-Honey Chicken Wings

Recipe from Food and Wine

Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F+W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat.

Total time Yield 45 mins 4 servings