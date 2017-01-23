Ginger-and-Honey Chicken Wings
Recipe from Food and Wine
Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F+W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat.
|Total time
|Yield
|45 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
- One 4 ounce piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 1/4 cup honey
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
- 2 1/4 pounds chicken wings
- 2 tablespoons crushed salted roasted peanuts
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- 1. Finely grate the ginger into a fine sieve set over a bowl. Press the juice from the ginger; you should have 1/3 cup. Discard the solids. Whisk in the honey and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.
-
- 2. Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the 2 tablespoons of oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly browned on both sides, about 7 minutes. Continue to grill, turning and brushing with the ginger-honey mixture occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes longer. Transfer to another large bowl and toss with the peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
-