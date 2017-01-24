Glazed Cocktail Meatballs

Recipe from Cooking Light

We kept away from sodium-heavy prepared ingredients, like ketchup and chili sauce, and included whole-grain bulgur in place of breadcrumbs, so you can feel good about this sweet and spicy appetizer. These mini meatballs are perfect for holiday parties and tailgating. To serve, use a slow cooker set on its warming setting, which makes a great stand-in chafing dish. You can also serve these meatballs for weeknight dinner (about 7 to 8 meatballs will make up a 310-calorie main course serving). And if you want to up the kid-friendly factor, omit the ground red pepper in the grape jelly glaze and serve alongside mashed potatoes (à la Swedish meatballs) or with brown rice. For a tangier glaze, substitute cranberry sauce for the grape jelly.

Total time Yield 1 hour, 30 mins 13 servings (serving size: 3 meatballs)