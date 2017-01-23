NFL

Grilled Flash-Marinated Skirt Steak

Recipe from Cooking Light

Store-bought marinades are an easy shortcut for time-crunched cooks, but they come with a side of bad news: many are loaded with unnecessary sugar and sodium. Skip the condiment aisle and instead pick up some high-flavor ingredients you can use to make your own homemade marinades. Don't have a lot of time to marinate? Just go with intensely flavorful ingredients (like soy sauce and vinegar); a half hour or less will take you from bland to grand. In this simple skirt steak recipe, we're using balsamic vinegar, garlic, and soy sauce to deliver a flavor punch in just 30 minutes of marinating. Memorize this recipe; you'll be using it over and over again.

Total time Yield
45 mins 4 servings (serving size about 3 oz.)

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 (8-oz.) skirt steaks
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  • 1. Combine balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, honey, olive oil, and crushed garlic in a large ziplock plastic freezer bag. Add steaks; seal bag. Turn to coat; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Remove steaks; discard marinade.  
  •  
  • 2. Heat a grill pan over high; lightly coat with cooking spray. Add steaks; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer steaks to a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into thin slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.  
  •  

