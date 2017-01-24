NFL

Grilled Peach Cobbler

Recipe from Southern Living

Serve hot off the grill or at room temperature. Crown it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra sweet touch.

Total time
40 minutes

 

Ingredients

  • COBBLER
  • 7 cups 1/2-inch fresh peach slices or 2 (20-oz.) bags frozen sliced peaches, thawed and drained
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  •  
  • BISCUIT TOPPING
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted

Directions

  • 1. Heat one side of grill to medium-high (350°F to 400°F). Place peaches in a large bowl. Stir together sugar and next 4 ingredients in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture over peaches, and stir gently to combine. Spoon peach mixture into a buttered 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Cut 2 tablespoons butter into small pieces over peaches. Cover skillet tightly with aluminum foil.
  •  
  • 2. Place skillet over lit side of grill, and grill, covered, until bubbling and hot, about 15 minutes.
  •  
  • 3. Biscuit Topping: Stir together flour and next 2 ingredients in a small bowl. Make a well in the center, and add cream and melted butter. Stir just until mixture comes together. Uncover grill, and discard foil; dollop peaches with dough mixture. Cover with grill lid, and grill until biscuits are browned, about 15 more minutes. Remove skillet from grill, and let stand 10 minutes before serving.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters