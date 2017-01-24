Grilled Peach Cobbler
Recipe from Southern Living
Serve hot off the grill or at room temperature. Crown it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra sweet touch.
|Total time
|40 minutes
Ingredients
- COBBLER
- 7 cups 1/2-inch fresh peach slices or 2 (20-oz.) bags frozen sliced peaches, thawed and drained
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons butter
-
- BISCUIT TOPPING
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Directions
- 1. Heat one side of grill to medium-high (350°F to 400°F). Place peaches in a large bowl. Stir together sugar and next 4 ingredients in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture over peaches, and stir gently to combine. Spoon peach mixture into a buttered 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Cut 2 tablespoons butter into small pieces over peaches. Cover skillet tightly with aluminum foil.
-
- 2. Place skillet over lit side of grill, and grill, covered, until bubbling and hot, about 15 minutes.
-
- 3. Biscuit Topping: Stir together flour and next 2 ingredients in a small bowl. Make a well in the center, and add cream and melted butter. Stir just until mixture comes together. Uncover grill, and discard foil; dollop peaches with dough mixture. Cover with grill lid, and grill until biscuits are browned, about 15 more minutes. Remove skillet from grill, and let stand 10 minutes before serving.
-