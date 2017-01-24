Homemade Chicken Fingers

Recipe from Cooking Light

Sorry, drive-through: This version of the kid favorite is better than yours. Get your kids involved in making this recipe, making sure to use the right measuring cup (the one intended for dry ingredients) and a blunt table or butter knife to level off the ingredients (even for smaller teaspoon and tablespoon-sized amounts).

Total time Yield 25 mins 4 servings (serving size: 3 tenders and about 1 1/2 tbsp. sauce)