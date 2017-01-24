NFL

Kimchi-Glazed Chicken Wings

Recipe from Food and Wine

Spice up your Super Bowl party with these addicting salty-sweet kimchi-glazed chicken wings. The spicy glaze comes together in no time, yet packs a wollop of flavor. Not only is it great on wings, it's also delicious on anything you're throwing on the grill. Use it as a marinade for steak, baste it on burgers and hot dogs, or spice up grilled veggies.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
1 hour, 20 mins 4 servings

 

Ingredients

Glaze

  • 1 cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi
  • 2 tbsp. turbinado sugar
  • 1 tbsp. white miso
  • 1 tbsp. fish sauce
  • 3 Thai chile or arbol chile peppers, minced
  • 6 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

Wings

  • 12 whole chicken wings (3 lbs.)
  • 2 tbsp. canola oil
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • Cilantro leaves and thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

Directions

  • 1. Make the glaze: In a blender, combine the kimchi, sugar, miso and fish sauce with 1/2 cup of water and puree until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat for about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the chile peppers and the lime juice.
  •  
  • 2. Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.
  •  
  • 3. Make the wings: In a large bowl, combine the chicken wings, the oil, 1/4 cup of the glaze and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Arrange the wings on the prepared rack and roast for 15 minutes. Glaze the wings with 1/4 cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes. Repeat one more time with 1/4 cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes longer, until the wings are caramelized and cooked through. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and baste with some more of the glaze. Garnish with cilantro and scallions and serve with lime wedges.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters