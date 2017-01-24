Panko-Coconut Shrimp
Recipe from Cooking Light
Coating an ingredient with crumbs and oven-baking locks in moisture and adds satisfying crunch. The trick? Making sure breading doesn't flake off after cooking. By coating the food with cornstarch, then dipping in egg whites and dredge in whole wheat bread crumbs, the crispy outers of the coconut shrimp are not going anywhere except directly to your mouth.
|Total time
|Yield
|35 mins
|4 servings (serving size: about 6 shrimp)
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup whole-wheat panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
- 1/3 cup cornstarch
- 3 large egg whites, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons grated lime rind
- 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 24 shrimp)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Cooking spray
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
-
- 2. Chop coconut in a food processor. Add panko; pulse to combine.
-
- 3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add panko mixture; cook 3 minutes or until toasted, stirring.
-
- 4. Place cornstarch in a shallow dish. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Place panko mixture in a shallow dish; stir in rind and pepper.
-
- 5. Sprinkle shrimp evenly with salt. Dredge each shrimp in cornstarch; dip in egg whites, shaking off excess; and coat with panko mixture.
-
- 6. Place shrimp on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; coat shrimp with cooking spray. Bake at 400°F for 8 minutes or until shrimp are done and coating is crisp.
-