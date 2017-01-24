Panko-Coconut Shrimp

Recipe from Cooking Light

Coating an ingredient with crumbs and oven-baking locks in moisture and adds satisfying crunch. The trick? Making sure breading doesn't flake off after cooking. By coating the food with cornstarch, then dipping in egg whites and dredge in whole wheat bread crumbs, the crispy outers of the coconut shrimp are not going anywhere except directly to your mouth.

Total time Yield 35 mins 4 servings (serving size: about 6 shrimp)