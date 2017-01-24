NFL

Panko-Coconut Shrimp

Recipe from Cooking Light

Coating an ingredient with crumbs and oven-baking locks in moisture and adds satisfying crunch. The trick? Making sure breading doesn't flake off after cooking. By coating the food with cornstarch, then dipping in egg whites and dredge in whole wheat bread crumbs, the crispy outers of the coconut shrimp are not going anywhere except directly to your mouth.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
35 mins 4 servings (serving size: about 6 shrimp)

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 1/3 cup cornstarch
  • 3 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons grated lime rind
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 24 shrimp)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray

Directions

  • 1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  •  
  • 2. Chop coconut in a food processor. Add panko; pulse to combine.
  •  
  • 3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add panko mixture; cook 3 minutes or until toasted, stirring.
  •  
  • 4. Place cornstarch in a shallow dish. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Place panko mixture in a shallow dish; stir in rind and pepper.
  •  
  • 5. Sprinkle shrimp evenly with salt. Dredge each shrimp in cornstarch; dip in egg whites, shaking off excess; and coat with panko mixture.
  •  
  • 6. Place shrimp on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; coat shrimp with cooking spray. Bake at 400°F for 8 minutes or until shrimp are done and coating is crisp.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters