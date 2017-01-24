Recipe from Cooking Light

Inspired by The Food Lab author and Serious Eats managing culinary director J. Kenji López-Alt, we take a 3-step, 5-ingredient approach to the best holiday roast: First, salt the beef and let it air dry in the fridge overnight to help create a flavorful crust; second, slow roast in a low oven to keep the beef extra juicy from the center to the edge; and third, brush with butter and broil the tenderloin for a few minutes to brown it. Serve the tenderloin with the board dressing or horseradish sauce, or both. (Cook’s note: If you don’t have a top broiler in your oven, heat a grill to high and finish browning the tenderloin for a few minutes on each side on the grill.)

Total time Yield 10 hours 16 servings (serving size: about 3.5 oz. cooked beef)