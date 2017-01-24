NFL

Quesadillas Poblano

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
30 mins 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2½ tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 medium poblano chiles, thinly sliced (about 2½ cups)
  • 1 cup sliced white onion (from ½ onion)
  • 1 (15-oz.) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 8 (8-in.) flour tortillas
  • 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 2 cups)
  • 5 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 ripe avocado, sliced
  • ¼ cup cilantro leaves
  •  

Directions

  • 1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the poblanos and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes; transfer to a bowl. Wipe the skillet clean. Add the beans to the poblano mixture in the bowl; roughly mash with a fork to combine.
  •  
  • 2. Use 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil to brush 1 side of each tortilla. Place 4 tortillas oiled-side down and top evenly with the poblano mixture and cheese. Cover with the remaining tortillas, oiled-side up.
  •  
  • 3. Heat a skillet over medium-high. Cook the quesadillas in batches, until the torti­llas are golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
  •  
  • 4. Combine the radishes, lime juice, salt, and the remaining 1½ teaspoons of oil in a bowl. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and sprinkle with the dressed radishes, avocado, and cilantro.
  •  

