Quick and Broiled Eggplant Dip

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
30 mins 4 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant (about 1 pound)
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions

  • 1. Heat broiler to high with the rack 6 inches from the flame. (Adjust for more space if the eggplant touches the broiler.) Prick the eggplant all over with a fork.
  •  
  • 2. Broil the eggplant on a rimmed baking sheet until charred and soft, 20 minutes.
  •  
  • 3. Remove from heat and cool. Scoop out the flesh from the eggplant and pulse it with the tahini, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, cumin, cayenne, and parsley in a food processor until smooth. Serve with the vegetables.
  •  

