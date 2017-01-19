Quick and Broiled Eggplant Dip
Recipe from Real Simple
|Total time
|Yield
|30 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large eggplant (about 1 pound)
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Directions
- 1. Heat broiler to high with the rack 6 inches from the flame. (Adjust for more space if the eggplant touches the broiler.) Prick the eggplant all over with a fork.
-
- 2. Broil the eggplant on a rimmed baking sheet until charred and soft, 20 minutes.
-
- 3. Remove from heat and cool. Scoop out the flesh from the eggplant and pulse it with the tahini, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, cumin, cayenne, and parsley in a food processor until smooth. Serve with the vegetables.
-