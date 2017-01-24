NFL

Sesame-Soy Nut and Pretzel Mix

Recipe from Cooking Light

If any one dish is devoured quickly and constantly (usually by the fistful) throughout the holiday, it’s snack mix. Consisting of salty nuts, pretzels, and cereal doused with a Worcestershire and butter, this innocent munchie racks up sodium and calories quickly. Our healthier version gives you all the salt, crunch, and bold spices of the original with the addition of whole-grain popcorn, toasty whole-wheat cereal, and spicy wasabi peas. The peas inspired an Asian track with toasty sesame oil and reduced-sodium soy sauce, cashews, and pungent ground ginger.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
35 mins 8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted miniature pretzels
  • 1 cup whole-wheat cereal squares (such as Chex)
  • 3/4 cup wasabi peas
  • 2/3 cup unsalted roasted cashew halves
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 4 cups unsalted air-popped popcorn

Directions

  • 1. Preheat oven to 250°F.

  •  
  • 2. Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Combine canola oil and next 5 ingredients (through red pepper), stirring with a whisk. Drizzle oil mixture over pretzel mixture; toss to coat. Add popcorn; toss.
  •  
  • 3. Spread popcorn mixture in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring once after 15 minutes. Cool.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters