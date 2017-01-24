Sesame-Soy Nut and Pretzel Mix
Recipe from Cooking Light
If any one dish is devoured quickly and constantly (usually by the fistful) throughout the holiday, it’s snack mix. Consisting of salty nuts, pretzels, and cereal doused with a Worcestershire and butter, this innocent munchie racks up sodium and calories quickly. Our healthier version gives you all the salt, crunch, and bold spices of the original with the addition of whole-grain popcorn, toasty whole-wheat cereal, and spicy wasabi peas. The peas inspired an Asian track with toasty sesame oil and reduced-sodium soy sauce, cashews, and pungent ground ginger.
|Total time
|Yield
|35 mins
|8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted miniature pretzels
- 1 cup whole-wheat cereal squares (such as Chex)
- 3/4 cup wasabi peas
- 2/3 cup unsalted roasted cashew halves
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 4 cups unsalted air-popped popcorn
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 250°F.
- 2. Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Combine canola oil and next 5 ingredients (through red pepper), stirring with a whisk. Drizzle oil mixture over pretzel mixture; toss to coat. Add popcorn; toss.
- 3. Spread popcorn mixture in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring once after 15 minutes. Cool.
