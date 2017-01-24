NFL

Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili

Recipe from Southern Living

Set it and forget it. Black beans, beef brisket, a healthy dose of spices, and a quick prep time take this chili to the next level.

Total time Yield
9 hrs, 20 mins 10 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)

 

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons ancho chile powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 pounds beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 (15-oz.) cans black beans
  • 1 (15-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 medium-size red onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 cup beef broth
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

  • 1. Stir together flour, ancho chile powder, cumin, salt, and oregano in a small bowl. Sprinkle spice mixture evenly on each side of beef brisket cubes, and set aside.
  •  
  • 2. Combine black beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and beef broth in a 6- to 7-quart slow cooker.
  •  
  • 3. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add half of brisket cubes; cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer beef to slow cooker. Repeat procedure with remaining oil and brisket.
  •  
  • 4. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours. Uncover and cook until slightly thickened, about 1 hour.
  •  

