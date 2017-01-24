NFL

Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili

Recipe from Cooking Light

This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker. Processing some of the beans in a food processor thickens the soup, lending a heartier flavor to the dish. We suggest serving the soup with green onions, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and plain yogurt, a great substitute for sour cream. Perfect for a tailgate, ideal for cool weather, and guaranteed to make your home smell amazing while you're gone, this slow cooker chili is sure to make your "must make again" list.

Total time Yield
8 hours, 20 mins 8 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 3 (15-oz.) cans unsalted cannellini beans, rinsed, drained, and divided
  • 1 (25-oz.) can hominy, rinsed and drained
  • 3 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
  • 2 cups peeled cubed butternut squash
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 oregano sprigs
  • 1 (5-oz.) can diced green chiles, drained and divided
  • 1 1/4 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 6 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, divided
  • 2 ounces preshredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • Lime wedges

Directions

  • 1. Process 1 can beans in a mini food processor until smooth. Place bean puree, remaining 2 cans beans, hominy, and next 8 ingredients (through oregano) in a 6-quart electric slow cooker. Reserve 1 tablespoon green chiles. Add remaining green chiles to cooker. Top with chicken thighs. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours.
  •  
  • 2. Place chicken on a cutting board; cool 5 minutes. Shred chicken; stir into chili. Cover and keep warm.
  •  
  • 3. Process reserved 1 tablespoon green chiles, yogurt, and 2 tablespoons cilantro in a mini food processor until smooth.
  •  
  • 4. Place 1 1/2 cups chili in each of 8 bowls; top evenly with yogurt mixture, remaining cilantro, cheese, green onions, and jalapeño. Serve with lime wedges.
  •  

