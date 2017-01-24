Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker. Processing some of the beans in a food processor thickens the soup, lending a heartier flavor to the dish. We suggest serving the soup with green onions, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and plain yogurt, a great substitute for sour cream. Perfect for a tailgate, ideal for cool weather, and guaranteed to make your home smell amazing while you're gone, this slow cooker chili is sure to make your "must make again" list.
|Total time
|Yield
|8 hours, 20 mins
|8 servings
Ingredients
- 3 (15-oz.) cans unsalted cannellini beans, rinsed, drained, and divided
- 1 (25-oz.) can hominy, rinsed and drained
- 3 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
- 2 cups peeled cubed butternut squash
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 oregano sprigs
- 1 (5-oz.) can diced green chiles, drained and divided
- 1 1/4 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
- 6 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, divided
- 2 ounces preshredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (about 1/2 cup)
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- Lime wedges
Directions
- 1. Process 1 can beans in a mini food processor until smooth. Place bean puree, remaining 2 cans beans, hominy, and next 8 ingredients (through oregano) in a 6-quart electric slow cooker. Reserve 1 tablespoon green chiles. Add remaining green chiles to cooker. Top with chicken thighs. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours.
- 2. Place chicken on a cutting board; cool 5 minutes. Shred chicken; stir into chili. Cover and keep warm.
- 3. Process reserved 1 tablespoon green chiles, yogurt, and 2 tablespoons cilantro in a mini food processor until smooth.
- 4. Place 1 1/2 cups chili in each of 8 bowls; top evenly with yogurt mixture, remaining cilantro, cheese, green onions, and jalapeño. Serve with lime wedges.
