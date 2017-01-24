Slow Cooker Chicken Posole
Recipe from Cooking Light
Think of posole as chili’s brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also another name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish. Starchy, slightly chewy hominy will hold up during the long simmer while the onion and poblano pepper release their flavor into the stock and become tender. Rather than add the tomatillo at the beginning, we stir it in just before serving for a bright, bracing contrast to the stew. Tomatillos have a firm texture similar to unripe or green tomatoes that is also welcome here. If you can’t find tortilla strips, you can use lightly crushed corn tortilla chips.
|Total time
|Yield
|6 hrs, 10 mins
|Serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Ingredients
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1/2 cup chopped poblano pepper (1 medium)
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 (28-oz.) can white hominy, drained
- 2 (10-oz.) bone-in chicken breasts, skinned
- 1/3 cup finely chopped peeled tomatillos
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 cup sliced radishes
- 1 1/2 ripe avocados, sliced
- 3 ounces tortilla strips (such as Fresh Gourmet)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- 1. Combine first 8 ingredients in a 6-quart electric slow cooker. Add chicken to stock mixture; submerge in liquid. Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours. Remove chicken from cooker. When cool enough to handle, remove bones, and shred chicken into large pieces.
- 2. Return chicken to slow cooker; stir in tomatillos, cilantro, juice, and salt. Divide soup among 6 bowls; top evenly with radishes, avocado, tortilla strips, and pepper.
