NFL

Slow-Cooker Kielbasa and White Bean Cassoulet

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
5 to 8 hours 4-6 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups dried white beans (such as great Northern or navy, about 8 ounces)
  • 1 pound kielbasa, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes and their juices
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 8 1/2-inch slices of baguette, buttered and toasted, cut into cubes
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  • 1. Combine the beans, kielbasa, broth, tomatoes, onion, garlic, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker.
  •  
  • 2. Cover and cook until the beans are tender and creamy, on low for 7 to 8 hours (checking the beans after 7 hours) or on high for 5 hours. Season with salt and pepper.
  •  
  • 3. Serve the cassoulet topped with the baguette cubes and parsley.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters