Slow-Cooker Kielbasa and White Bean Cassoulet
Recipe from Real Simple
|Total time
|Yield
|5 to 8 hours
|4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups dried white beans (such as great Northern or navy, about 8 ounces)
- 1 pound kielbasa, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes and their juices
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 8 1/2-inch slices of baguette, buttered and toasted, cut into cubes
- 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
Directions
- 1. Combine the beans, kielbasa, broth, tomatoes, onion, garlic, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker.
-
- 2. Cover and cook until the beans are tender and creamy, on low for 7 to 8 hours (checking the beans after 7 hours) or on high for 5 hours. Season with salt and pepper.
-
- 3. Serve the cassoulet topped with the baguette cubes and parsley.
-