Smoky Beef and Poblano Chili

Recipe from Cooking Light

Cook the beef in batches to ensure quick, even browning. No need to chop or blend the tomatoes; simply squeeze them right over the pan to gently break them apart. Topped with fresh avocado, cilantro and chiles, this cozy weeknight dinner is the perfect balance of flavor. Complete the meal with a baby kale, red cabbage, and radish salad dressed with fresh lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cook up a big batch of chili for game day, then enjoy a Southwestern potpie and hearty pasta dish during the week, such as Chili Potpie with Cheddar Biscuits and Chili Stroganoff.

Total time Yield 40 mins 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups of chili)