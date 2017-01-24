Smoky Beef and Poblano Chili
Recipe from Cooking Light
Cook the beef in batches to ensure quick, even browning. No need to chop or blend the tomatoes; simply squeeze them right over the pan to gently break them apart. Topped with fresh avocado, cilantro and chiles, this cozy weeknight dinner is the perfect balance of flavor. Complete the meal with a baby kale, red cabbage, and radish salad dressed with fresh lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cook up a big batch of chili for game day, then enjoy a Southwestern potpie and hearty pasta dish during the week, such as Chili Potpie with Cheddar Biscuits and Chili Stroganoff.
|Total time
|Yield
|40 mins
|4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups of chili)
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 2 1/2 pounds 93% lean ground beef, divided
- 3 cups chopped yellow onion (about 2 large)
- 3 cups seeded, chopped poblano peppers (about 3)
- 3 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 3 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon chipotle chile powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 tablespoons unsalted tomato paste
- 1 (12-oz.) bottle Mexican lager
- 4 cups unsalted beef stock, divided
- 2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh oregano
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 (28-oz.) cans whole peeled plum tomatoes, drained and crushed
- 1 cup diced ripe avocado
- 2 tablespoons sliced red Fresno chile (optional)
- Cilantro sprigs
Directions
- 1. Heat a large Dutch oven over high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add 1 1/4 pounds beef to pan; cook 4 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Place cooked beef in a bowl. Repeat procedure with cooking spray and remaining 1 1/4 pounds beef.
- 2. Add onion, poblano pepper, and garlic to pan; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Return beef to pan. Stir in chili powder, chipotle chile powder, and cumin; cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste and beer, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; cook 2 minutes. Add 3 1/2 cups beef stock to pan; bring to a boil.
- 3. Combine remaining 1/2 cup beef stock and flour in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture to pan, stirring constantly with a whisk. Stir in oregano, salt, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove pan from heat. Reserve 7 cups chili for Chili Potpie with Cheddar Biscuits and Chili Stroganoff.
- 4. Divide remaining 6 cups chili among 4 bowls; top evenly with diced avocado, sliced fresh chiles, if desired, and cilantro sprigs.
