Smoky Zucchini Baba Ghanoush
Recipe from Real Simple
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 15 mins
|6 servings
Ingredients
- 6 zucchini, halved lengthwise
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- 1. Heat oven to 500°F. Drizzle the cut sides of the zucchini with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
-
- 2. Bake on a rimmed baking sheet until charred and soft, 45 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
-
- 3. Scoop out the flesh and combine with the tahini, lemon juice, and salt. Top with the crushed red pepper flakes, toasted sesame seeds, pepper, and remaining olive oil.
-