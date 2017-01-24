NFL

Spicy Parmesan Crackers

Real Simple

Fifteen minutes and five ingredients are all you need to create this addictive party appetizer, which will become your new go-to snack for entertaining. To ensure every corner of the crackers are covered, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and shake the crackers with the oil-spice mixture. Not only does this evenly distribute the flavor, but it keeps your hands entirely mess-free. While these crackers can stand on their own, they’d also be great thrown into a homemade party mix—think popcorn, bite-sized pretzels, some peanuts, etc. Or, serve them alongside a plate of cookies or chocolates to capitalize on the beloved sweet and salty combo.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 3/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 (4 oz.) sleeve Saltines, about 36 crackers

Directions

  • 1. Preheat oven to 300°F.

  • 2. Combine olive oil, Parmesan, paprika, and cayenne. Pour over saltine crackers in a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and shake until well coated.
  • 3. Bake on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet for 10 minutes.
