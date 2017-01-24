Spicy Parmesan Crackers
Recipe from Real Simple
Fifteen minutes and five ingredients are all you need to create this addictive party appetizer, which will become your new go-to snack for entertaining. To ensure every corner of the crackers are covered, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and shake the crackers with the oil-spice mixture. Not only does this evenly distribute the flavor, but it keeps your hands entirely mess-free. While these crackers can stand on their own, they’d also be great thrown into a homemade party mix—think popcorn, bite-sized pretzels, some peanuts, etc. Or, serve them alongside a plate of cookies or chocolates to capitalize on the beloved sweet and salty combo.
|Total time
|Yield
|15 mins
|About 36 crackers
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
- 3/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 (4 oz.) sleeve Saltines, about 36 crackers
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 300°F.
-
- 2. Combine olive oil, Parmesan, paprika, and cayenne. Pour over saltine crackers in a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and shake until well coated.
-
- 3. Bake on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet for 10 minutes.
-