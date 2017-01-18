Spinach and Carmelized Onion Dip
Recipe from Food and Wine
Food & Wine's Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt.
|Total time
|Yield
|30 mins
|2 Cups
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 4 ounces curly spinach (4 packed cups), stemmed
- 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped chives
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- Salt
- Pepper
- Crackers, for serving
Directions
- 1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.
- 2. Stir the yogurt, chives and nutmeg into the spinach and onion and season the dip with salt and pepper. Serve with crackers.
