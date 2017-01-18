NFL

Spinach and Carmelized Onion Dip

Recipe from Food and Wine

Food & Wine's Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt.

Total time Yield
30 mins 2 Cups 

 

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces curly spinach (4 packed cups), stemmed
  • 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Crackers, for serving

Directions

  • 1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.
  • 2. Stir the yogurt, chives and nutmeg into the spinach and onion and season the dip with salt and pepper. Serve with crackers.
