Sticky Asian Chicken Wings
Recipe from Cooking Light
Because the wings get a good bit of char, the type of honey you use isn't as important here (it'll lose its subtler nuances). Though we remove the skin from the wings, you'd never know it—they pick up an irresistible crispy crunch as the glaze cooks under the broiler. Give yourself a better grip when skinning each wing by holding it with a paper towel in one hand and pulling the skin with another paper towel in the other hand.
|Total time
|Yield
|25 mins
|4 servings (serving size: 5 drumettes)
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 20 large chicken drumettes, skinned (about 1 1/2 lb.)
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, divided
- 5 tablespoons wildflower honey
- 1/4 cup unsalted chicken stock
- 2 1/2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sambal oelek (ground fresh chile paste)
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons unsalted roasted peanuts, chopped
Directions
- 1. Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heat.
- 2. Coat a large foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine chicken and 1 tablespoon oil on prepared pan; toss to coat. Broil 13 minutes; turn chicken over, and broil 3 minutes.
- 3. Meanwhile, combine honey, stock, soy sauce, vinegar, sambal, ginger, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; cook 13 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to about 2/3 cup, stirring frequently. Brush chicken with 3 tablespoons honey mixture, and return to broiler; broil 2 minutes or until lightly charred. Place chicken in a large bowl; drizzle with remaining honey mixture, and toss to coat. Sprinkle chicken evenly with cilantro and peanuts.
