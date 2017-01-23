Sticky Baked Chicken Wings
Recipe from Food and Wine
Chef Matt Jennings of Townsman in Boston means business when it comes to his food and his beloved Patriots football team. For the ultimate game-day snack, he tosses chicken wings that he bakes in the oven (instead of deep-frying) in a spicy glaze he makes with gochujang, the Korean red pepper paste.
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 15 mins
|8-10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
- 5 pounds chicken wings, split
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- Kosher salt and pepper
- Thinly sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds and chopped cilantro, for garnish
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- 1. In a medium saucepan, whisk the ketchup with the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and gochujang and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes.
- 2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with foil. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil; season generously with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until cooked through and lightly browned, 30 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 450°.
- 3. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to a clean large bowl; discard any juices from the baking sheets. Toss the wings with the gochujang sauce and arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until glazed and lightly charred in spots, 10 to 15 minutes more. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with scallions, sesame seeds and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
