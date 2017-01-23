Sticky Baked Chicken Wings

Recipe from Food and Wine

Chef Matt Jennings of Townsman in Boston means business when it comes to his food and his beloved Patriots football team. For the ultimate game-day snack, he tosses chicken wings that he bakes in the oven (instead of deep-frying) in a spicy glaze he makes with gochujang, the Korean red pepper paste.

Total time Yield 1 hour, 15 mins 8-10 servings