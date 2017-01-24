NFL

Tandoori Chicken Wings with Yogurt Sauce

Recipe from Food and Wine

These Indian-spiced chicken wings from chef Ben Ford are superb on their own with a squeeze of lemon, but they're even better dipped in the thick and tangy minty yogurt sauce that's made with cream cheese.

Total time Yield
6 hours, 45 mins 6 servings

 

Ingredients

Wings

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tablespoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon hot paprika
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 18 whole chicken wings
  • Cilantro sprigs and thinly sliced white onion, for garnish
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

Yogurt Sauce

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

Directions

  • 1. MARINATE THE WINGS: In a large bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the chicken wings, cilantro, white onion and lemon wedges. Add the chicken wings and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.
  •  
  • 2. MAKE THE YOGURT SAUCE: In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper.
  •  
  • 3. Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Remove the wings from the marinade, scraping off all but a thin layer. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until the wings are lightly charred all over, about 8 minutes. Move to indirect heat, cover and cook at 425° until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a wing registers 165°, about 15 minutes.
  •  
  • 4. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with cilantro sprigs and thinly sliced white onion. Serve with the yogurt sauce and lemon wedges.
  •  

