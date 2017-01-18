Recipe from Sunset

Chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir first made this tangy, mellow salsa at Copita, her restaurant in Sausalito, California. It's still her favorite salsa for chips, chicken tacos, and enchiladas verde. She also customizes it by adding mint or avocado--or charring ingredients for a robust flavor that's especially good in carne asada tacos. (See directions that follow.)

Minty: Follow directions for Tomatillo Salsa Verde. With the cilantro, add 3 tbsp. chopped fresh mint leaves. Makes 3 cups.

Creamy: Follow directions for Tomatillo Salsa Verde. In step 2, add 1 large, ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into chunks; pulse until coarsely puréed. Add extra lime juice and salt to taste. Makes 3 3/4 cups.

Charred: Follow directions for Tomatillo Salsa Verde, but don't peel onion or garlic. Instead of simmering ingredients, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes. Add tomatillos, onion, garlic, and chile. Cook, turning vegetables occasionally, until blackened on several sides, 20 minutes total. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then peel onion and garlic. Pulse ingredients in a blender just until chunky, and don't add additional liquid. Makes 2 1/3 cups.

Total time Yield 1 hour, 15 mins 3 cups