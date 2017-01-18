NFL

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Recipe from Sunset

Chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir first made this tangy, mellow salsa at Copita, her restaurant in Sausalito, California. It's still her favorite salsa for chips, chicken tacos, and enchiladas verde. She also customizes it by adding mint or avocado--or charring ingredients for a robust flavor that's especially good in carne asada tacos. (See directions that follow.)

Minty: Follow directions for Tomatillo Salsa Verde. With the cilantro, add 3 tbsp. chopped fresh mint leaves. Makes 3 cups.

Creamy: Follow directions for Tomatillo Salsa Verde. In step 2, add 1 large, ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into chunks; pulse until coarsely puréed. Add extra lime juice and salt to taste. Makes 3 3/4 cups.

Charred: Follow directions for Tomatillo Salsa Verde, but don't peel onion or garlic. Instead of simmering ingredients, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes. Add tomatillos, onion, garlic, and chile. Cook, turning vegetables occasionally, until blackened on several sides, 20 minutes total. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then peel onion and garlic. Pulse ingredients in a blender just until chunky, and don't add additional liquid. Makes 2 1/3 cups.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
1 hour, 15 mins 3 cups 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds medium tomatillos, husks and stems removed, rinsed
  • 1/2 small onion, peeled
  • 1 small garlic clove, peeled
  • 1 serrano chile, stem removed
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • About 1 tbsp. lime juice
  • About 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

  • 1. Put tomatillos, onion, garlic, and chile in a 2- to 3-qt. saucepan with 2 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat and simmer until tomatillos start to split, 10 to 12 minutes. Uncover and set aside to cool about 45 minutes (don't drain).
  •  
  • 2. Reserving liquid, transfer ingredients from pan to a blender with a slotted spoon. Add 1/4 cup tomatillo water to blender and purée until smooth.
  •  
  • 3. Add cilantro and pulse three or four times. Pour salsa into a bowl and stir in lime juice and salt to taste.
  •  
  • Make ahead: Up to 4 days, chilled airtight.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters