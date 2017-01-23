Ultimate BBQ Chicken
Recipe from Cooking Light
This chicken is wonderfully moist, with a smoky sauce that will have you firing up the grill year-round.
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 8 mins
|4 servings (serving size: one breast half)
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup organic ketchup
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
- 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves (about 3 lb.)
- Cooking spray
Directions
-
1. To prepare sauce, combine first 6 ingredients in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until thickened.
-
2. To prepare chicken, combine garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, cumin, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Loosen skin from breast halves by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat. Rub the spice mixture evenly under loosened skin; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.
-
3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat, lighting only one side of the grill to enable both direct and indirect grilling.
-
4. Coat grill rack with cooking spray; place chicken, skin side down, on lit side of grill (direct heat). Cover and grill 8 minutes on each side. Remove skin from chicken; discard skin. Baste chicken with sauce mixture. Move chicken to the unlit side of the grill (indirect heat). Cover and grill an additional 5 minutes on each side or until done, basting every minute. Serve with remaining sauce.
-