Ultimate BBQ Chicken

1. To prepare sauce, combine first 6 ingredients in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until thickened.

2. To prepare chicken, combine garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, cumin, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Loosen skin from breast halves by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat. Rub the spice mixture evenly under loosened skin; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat, lighting only one side of the grill to enable both direct and indirect grilling.