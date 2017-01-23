White Bean and Horseradish Hummus
Recipe from Real Simple
Tahini is the secret to creamy hummus. But this version gets a spicy advantage from a couple tablespoons of prepared creamy horseradish. It’s surprisingly easy to make the spread at home. All you need is a food processor and about 10 minutes. Just throw some drained cannellini beans (or chickpeas), tahini, lemon juice, salt, and horseradish in and process until smooth. For a fancy presentation, transfer the hummus to a bowl and use the back of a spoon to make a well in the center. Drizzle olive oil into the well, and top with black sesame seeds, salt, and pepper.
|Total time
|Yield
|10 mins
|10 servings (serving size: about 3 tbsp.)
Ingredients
- 1 (15-oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
- 1/4-1/2 cup water, depending on desired consistency
- 2 tablespoons creamy prepared horseradish
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
Directions
- 1. Process beans, tahini, lemon juice, water, horseradish, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
-