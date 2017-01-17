Who is playing Super Bowl halftime?

Super Bowl LI takes place Sunday, Feb. 7 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Performing at halftime? The multitalented Lady Gaga, who will presumably draw from her large bag of hits. Last year, Coldplay and Beyoncé headlined the show. And it would surprise absolutely no one if some special guests appeared this year, in keeping with tradition.

The winner of the Falcons and Packers will represent the NFC, and the victor of the Patriots/Steelers matchup will play for the AFC.