Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce
Recipe from Food and Wine
Something extraordinary happens to a day-old doughnut when you cook it on the grill: It becomes incredibly tender on the inside and nicely crisp on the outside. This technique works for other leftover breads and pastries, too, such as challah, pound cake or cinnamon buns.
|Total time
|Yield
|25 mins
|6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pints blueberries (4 cups)
- 1/2 cup Chambord
- 1/3 cup sugar
- Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 6 day-old large glazed doughnuts, halved horizontally
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Directions
- 1. Light a grill. In a small stainless steel saucepan set directly on the grate, simmer 3 cups of the blueberries with the Chambord, sugar and a pinch of salt, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries begin to burst, 15 minutes. Add the remaining blueberries and the lemon juice. Move the saucepan to a cooler part of the grill.
- 2. Spread the cut side of each doughnut with softened butter. Grill the doughnuts cut side down over moderate heat until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve warm with the blueberry sauce and ice cream.
