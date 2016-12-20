Down
Jaromir Jagr continues to defy Father Time
Jaromir Jagr continues to defy Father Time
Jaromir Jagr ties Mark Messier for second on NHL's all-time points list

Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Panthers star Jaromir Jagr recorded three assists in a 4–3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night to tie Mark Messier for second on the NHL's all-time point list.

Jagr and Messier are now tied with 1,887 points. Wayne Gretzsky's record of 2,857 points still appears to be out of reach.

Jagr has scored 371 points outside of the NHL in various stints abroad.

The Kid From Kladno: How one photo inspired Jaromir Jagr's journey to America

Jagr will turn 45 in February and says he has no plans of retiring any time soon. Messier played until he was 43.

Jagr took a moment to acknowledge the crowd's applause on Tuesday night after tying Messier.

