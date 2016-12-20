Panthers star Jaromir Jagr recorded three assists in a 4–3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night to tie Mark Messier for second on the NHL's all-time point list.

Jagr and Messier are now tied with 1,887 points. Wayne Gretzsky's record of 2,857 points still appears to be out of reach.

Jagr has scored 371 points outside of the NHL in various stints abroad.

• The Kid From Kladno: How one photo inspired Jaromir Jagr's journey to America

Jagr will turn 45 in February and says he has no plans of retiring any time soon. Messier played until he was 43.

Age when recording 1,887th career NHL point

Jagr: 44 years, 309 days

Messier: 43 years, 73 days

Gretzky: 28 years, 304 days!! — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 21, 2016

Jagr took a moment to acknowledge the crowd's applause on Tuesday night after tying Messier.