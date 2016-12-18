67. Gordie Howe passes away at 88

Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe, died in early June after an illustrious career spanning five decades. He wasn’t just the greatest of all time (Wayne Gretzky’s words; not mine), he was an ambassador of the game, as great off the ice as he was on it. "Gordie set the standard that we all strive for,” Bobby Orr said. “They threw the mold away with him. There will never be another Gordie Howe. I truly believe that you can't do what this man has done and stay as humble as he stayed and as nice as he stayed. Nobody has or will ever be that guy.” — Ben Eagle