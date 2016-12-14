96. P.K. Subban-Shea Weber blockbuster trade

In the midst of a 23-minute span in the middle of the off-season, the Montreal Canadiens traded one of their most popular players and one of the league’s top young defensemen in P.K. Subban to Nashville for hulking Norris Trophy-winning blueliner Shea Weber in a one-for-one deal. The swap stoked plenty of emotions, especially in the analytics community. Subban, who had a tumultuous relationship with the Habs’ front office, further stoked the fire by telling SI’s Alex Prewitt, “People said it was a hockey trade. I think it’s the furthest from that. I think it was a personality trade.” — Michael Blinn