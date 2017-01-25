Trade Tracker: NHL deals made since the start of the 2016-17 season
Full list of NHL trades made since the start of the 2016-17 NHL season on October 12. The trade deadline is on March 1 at 3 PM ET.
|What's the deal?
|Receives
|Date
|Receives
|Details
|F Sergey Kalinin
|2/18
|D Viktor Loov
|D Tom Gilbert
|2/15
|Future considerations
|F Vernon Fiddler
|2/4
|2017 4th-round pick
|F Henrik Samuelsson
|2/1
|F Mitchell Moroz
|G Justin Peters
D Justin Hache
|2/1
|F Brendan Ranford
F Branden Troock
|F Marc Hagel
|2/1
|Future consideration
|D Nikita Nestorov
|1/26
|D Jonathan Racine
2016 6th-round pick
|F Tommy Wingels
|1/24
|F Buddy Robinson
F Zach Stortini
2017 7th-round pick
|D Cameron Schilling
|1/21
|F Michael Latta
|D Andrew O'Brien
|1/20
|F Max Gortz
|F Cody McLeod
|1/13
|F Felix Girard
|G Jhonas Enroth
|1/11
|2018 7th round pick
|F Peter Holland
|12/9
|2018 conditional pick
|D Cody Goloubef
|11/28
|D Ryan Stanton
|F Logan Shaw
|11/16
|F Michael Sgarbossa
|F Petr Straka
|11/12
|2017 or 2018 7th-round pick (cond.)
|D Dylan McIlrath
|11/2
|D Steven Kampfer
2018 7th-round pick (cond.)
|G Mike Condon
|11/2
|2017 5th round pick
