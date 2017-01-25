NHL

Trade Tracker: NHL deals made since the start of the 2016-17 season

SI.com Staff
Thursday January 26th, 2017

Full list of NHL trades made since the start of the 2016-17 NHL season on October 12. The trade deadline is on March 1 at 3 PM ET.

What's the deal?
Receives Date Receives Details
F Sergey Kalinin 2/18 D Viktor Loov Read More
D Tom Gilbert 2/15 Future considerations Read More
F Vernon Fiddler 2/4 2017 4th-round pick  
F Henrik Samuelsson 2/1 F Mitchell Moroz  
G Justin Peters
D Justin Hache		 2/1 F Brendan Ranford
F Branden Troock		 Read More
F Marc Hagel 2/1 Future consideration  
D Nikita Nestorov 1/26 D Jonathan Racine
2016 6th-round pick		 Read More
F Tommy Wingels 1/24 F Buddy Robinson
F Zach Stortini
2017 7th-round pick		 Read More
D Cameron Schilling 1/21 F Michael Latta Read More
D Andrew O'Brien 1/20 F Max Gortz Read More
F Cody McLeod 1/13 F Felix Girard Read More
G Jhonas Enroth 1/11 2018 7th round pick Read More
F Peter Holland 12/9 2018 conditional pick Read More
D Cody Goloubef 11/28 D Ryan Stanton Read More
F Logan Shaw 11/16 F Michael Sgarbossa Read More
F Petr Straka 11/12 2017 or 2018 7th-round pick (cond.) Read More
D Dylan McIlrath 11/2 D Steven Kampfer
2018 7th-round pick (cond.)		 Read More
G Mike Condon 11/2 2017 5th round pick Read More

