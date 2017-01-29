NHL

Watch: NHL legends take on DC Superheroes in trivia

Hockey Goes Hollywood: Watch celebs, NHL stars battle it out in trivia challenge
NHL
Former NHL stars Eric Lindros, Luc Robitaille and Valeri Bure showcased their movie and hockey knowledge in a game of Three Periods of Trivia on Sunday afternoon, joined by Stephen Amell from Arrow, The Flash‘s Robbie Amell, and Fuller House‘s Candace Cameron Bure at Honda’s “Hockey Goes Hollywood” event in downtown Los Angeles.

Justin Beiber got checked hard during a celebrity hockey game

In a competitive battle from start to finish, with Team Lindros-and-Robitaille pulling off the upset.

