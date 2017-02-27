Capitals acquire Kevin Shattenkirk, Pheonix Copley in trade with Blues

Jeremy Roenick on how it feels to be dealt at NHL trade deadline

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and goaltender Pheonix Copley in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, the teams announced on Monday night.

In exchange for Shattenkirk and Copley, the Blues will receive forwards Zach Sanford and Brad Malone, the Capitals’ first-round selection in the 2017 NHL draft and an additional conditional draft pick.

The Capitals are in first place in the NHL standings, but have never won a Stanley Cup in their 42-season franchise history. The trade for Shattenkirk, one of the top names available on the trade market, suggests that Washington wants to make 2017 the year that statistic ends.

Shattenkirk, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season, has 11 goals and 31 assists in 61 games this year, in what is on pace to be a career season for the 28-year-old defenseman.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers were also reportedly interested in acquiring Shattenkirk.