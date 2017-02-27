NHL

Capitals acquire Kevin Shattenkirk, Pheonix Copley in trade with Blues

Down
enlarge
Jeremy Roenick on how it feels to be dealt at NHL trade deadline
1:56 | NHL
Jeremy Roenick on how it feels to be dealt at NHL trade deadline
SI Wire
an hour ago

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and goaltender Pheonix Copley in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, the teams announced on Monday night.

In exchange for Shattenkirk and Copley, the Blues will receive forwards Zach Sanford and Brad Malone, the Capitals’ first-round selection in the 2017 NHL draft and an additional conditional draft pick.

The Capitals are in first place in the NHL standings, but have never won a Stanley Cup in their 42-season franchise history. The trade for Shattenkirk, one of the top names available on the trade market, suggests that Washington wants to make 2017 the year that statistic ends.

Shattenkirk, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season, has 11 goals and 31 assists in 61 games this year, in what is on pace to be a career season for the 28-year-old defenseman.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers were also reportedly interested in acquiring Shattenkirk.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters