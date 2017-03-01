Avalanche trade Jarome Iginla to Kings

Jarome Iginla has been traded from the Avalanche to the Kings in exchange for a 2018 conditional draft pick, the teams announced.

The draft pick, a fourth-rounder, is conditional on the Kings making the playoffs or Iginla re-signing with the Avalanche, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Iginla, 39 has appeared in 61 games with the Avalanche this season, scoring eight goals and recording 10 assists. He’s recorded 1,291 points over a 20-year NHL career, also playing for the Flames, Penguins and Bruins, but has yet to win a Stanley Cup. The deal comes as he continues to chase the trophy, although the Kings remain just outside the playoff picture at present.

The deal also reunites Iginla and his former Flames head coach Darryl Sutter.