NHL

Gary Bettman: Assume NHL players not going to 2018 Olympics

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
an hour ago

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang will be without NHL players, according to Steve Keating of Reuters.

The league met with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation to negotiate NHL's participation in the Olympics. The NHL would have to suspend its season during the Games. There is also concern from teams about player injuries.

The talks appear to be over.

"There are no negotiations ongoing," Bettman said. “We were open to having discussions on a variety of things that might mitigate the damage to our season but that had no resonance.”

"As things stand now people should assume we are not going," he added.

The NHL did not finalize its plans to send players to the 2014 Olympics until July 2013.

Bettman and the NHL are looking to land some sort of IOC Top Sponsor status due to the $3.5 billion in player contracts that are handed over by the league for stars to participate.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters