Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor, has been indicted on federal child-pornography charges and FBI agents say they have found at least 37,000 images and videos of child pornography on hard drives seized during a search of his property, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Nassar has also been charged with two child pornography counts in federal court.

Last month, the Michigan attorney general charged Nassar with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

Some of the videos found by the FBI also show Nassar sexually assaulting girls under 12.

In the last few months, about 50 women have come forward with allegations that Nassar sexually assaulted them. In some cases, Nassar allegedly assaulted his victims during medical procedures. The Indy Star reported on the accusations against Nassar in September.

Nassar served as the USA Gymnastics’ team physician at four Olympics. He was fired from his position as Michigan State University gymnastics doctor in September.