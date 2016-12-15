In the years, months and weeks leading up to golf’s return to the Olympics, the stories ranged from troubling (a golf course behind schedule, the spreading Zika virus) to depressing (Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day drop out, citing health concerns). But in the end, the competition itself was spirited and moving. Two worthy gold medalists emerged in Justin Rose and Inbee Park, and all participants raved about the experience. — Jeff Ritter