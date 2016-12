Who could forget the water at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center turning green just days into the diving competition in Rio? U.S. diver Abby Johnston called the pool “the swamp” and organizers reacted by draining and transferring nearly 1 million gallons of clear water from a nearby practice pool. It is believed that the green color was the product of a chemical reaction after 80 liters of hydrogen peroxide were accidentally added to the pool. — Chris Chavez