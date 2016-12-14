94. Lilly King calls out Russian Yulia Efimova

Lilly King doesn’t like cheaters, and she let the world know after the semifinals of the 100-meter breastroke. Russia’s Yulia Efimova, the reigning world champion in the event, tested positive for a banned substance earlier in 2016 and had previously served a 16-month doping suspension for a failed test in '13. While watching Efimova win a semifinal race from the ready room, King shook her finger at the screen, later saying in her post-race interview that she was "not a fan." King ultimately got the last laugh, winning gold in their head-to-head matchup in the 100-meter breastroke in Olympic record time. “It’s incredible, just winning a gold medal, and knowing I did it clean,” King said after the race. — Bette Marston