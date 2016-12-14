Olympics

94. Lilly King calls out Russian Yulia Efimova

Lilly King doesn’t like cheaters, and she let the world know after the semifinals of the 100-meter breastroke. Russia’s Yulia Efimova, the reigning world champion in the event, tested positive for a banned substance earlier in 2016 and had previously served a 16-month doping suspension for a failed test in '13. While watching Efimova win a semifinal race from the ready room, King shook her finger at the screen, later saying in her post-race interview that she was "not a fan." King ultimately got the last laugh, winning gold in their head-to-head matchup in the 100-meter breastroke in Olympic record time. “It’s incredible, just winning a gold medal, and knowing I did it clean,” King said after the race. — Bette Marston

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters