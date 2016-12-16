In the weeks leading up to the Rio Games, Russian doping took center stage. While the IOC ultimately decided against a full-country ban, 119 Russian athletes were told to stay home as evidence of systemic and widespread doping was revealed. In the months since the Games the story has continued to grow, as a new report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren has determined that more than 1,000 Russian athletes were a part of the organized doping system set up for the Summer and Winter Olympics. "For years, international sports competitions have unknowingly been hijacked by the Russians," McLaren said. — Chris Chavez