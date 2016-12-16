Olympics

8. Final Five dominate women's gymnastics at Rio Games

Led by Simone Biles, the 4’ 8” gymnast with the powerful, high-scoring routines and huge smile, the Final Five—Biles, along with Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian—came into the 2016 Olympics as the women to beat, and they didn't disappoint. Team USA won the team all-around by more than eight points—an incredible margin when you consider that silver and bronze were separated by less than half a point. On top of that, an American medaled in each of the individual apparatus events. Biles and Raisman won gold and silver, respectively, in both the individual all-around event and the floor routine, and Biles locked up gold in the vault and bronze in the beam. Laurie Hernandez took silver in the beam, while Madison Kocian took silver on the uneven bars. — Bette Marston

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters