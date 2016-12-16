Led by Simone Biles, the 4’ 8” gymnast with the powerful, high-scoring routines and huge smile, the Final Five—Biles, along with Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian—came into the 2016 Olympics as the women to beat, and they didn't disappoint. Team USA won the team all-around by more than eight points—an incredible margin when you consider that silver and bronze were separated by less than half a point. On top of that, an American medaled in each of the individual apparatus events. Biles and Raisman won gold and silver, respectively, in both the individual all-around event and the floor routine, and Biles locked up gold in the vault and bronze in the beam. Laurie Hernandez took silver in the beam, while Madison Kocian took silver on the uneven bars. — Bette Marston